Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting

LOS ANGELES, CA — A recently leaked screen test featuring Marlon Wayans has ignited a heated debate online about who should portray comedy legend Richard Pryor in an upcoming biopic.

The test footage, shared by a screenwriter on the social media platform X, shows Wayans channeling Pryor’s distinctive voice and mannerisms in a two-minute clip. Fans quickly took to discussion threads to express their opinions on Wayans’ portrayal, with one noting, “The first scene, if you close your eyes, sounds just like Pryor.”

Many fans praised Wayans’ performance, comparing him to actors like Denzel Washington in Malcolm X and Jamie Foxx in Ray. A screenwriter in the conversation remarked, “His standup voice in this is spot on, I think.” However, the reception was mixed, and support for Mike Epps, who has often been considered a leading candidate for the role, also emerged.

One user posted, “Marlon Wayans playing as Richard Pryor instead of Mike Epps? Nah, that ain’t it, y’all,” referencing the classic Breakfast Club clip and further asserting the case for Epps. Another tweeted, “Sh*t look like [Marlon] playing Damon Wayans playing my drunk dad. They better get Mike Epps on the phone.”

Fans who prefer Epps argue that he embodies Pryor’s comedic spirit and physical resemblance more closely. “You can’t play Richard Pryor if you’re not as funny as Richard Pryor,” one user pointed out. “Mike Epps not only looked like him back then but comedically was much closer to Richard Pryor than Marlon was.”

Interestingly, the leaked screen test is not affiliated with any imminent Pryor biopic. Wayans auditioned for a role in a biopic directed by Lee Daniels back in 2010, which eventually cast Epps. This project has faced delays since 2014 due to casting issues and disputes involving Pryor’s widow. High-profile names like Eddie Murphy and Damon Wayans were also connected to the project, but it ultimately stalled.

On a brighter note for fans eager to see a retelling of Pryor’s life, producer Kenya Barris is working on a 10-episode series that will explore the comedian’s life from his birth to his death. Barris described the project as “his baby” and praised Pryor as “my comedy god.” He noted that Pryor’s influence can still be felt in modern comedy today. “Everything, to this day, the comedy that we remember—even including [Dave] Chappelle—is derivative of what he started,” Barris stated.

As the debate continues over who might best portray Richard Pryor, fans remain hopeful to see the legendary comedian’s story finally make it to the big screen.