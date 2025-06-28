Leaked Twitch Campaign Reveals Marvel Rivals Season 3 Details

LOS ANGELES, CA — A Twitch campaign has inadvertently leaked key details about the upcoming Season 3 of Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play superhero team shooter developed by NetEase. Scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, the next season, titled “The Abyss Awaken,” will introduce two new playable characters: Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, and Blade.

The information surfaced during Twitch’s Summer Drop Fest 2025 event, which included details on rewards and updates for players. According to the leak, Phoenix and Blade are set to join the game’s roster, along with new Venom-themed costumes and potential summer events aimed at engaging fans.

The official posting from Twitch reads, “Phoenix and Blade ignite the action in Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awaken! Get ready for all-new team-ups, stunning Venomized costumes, and sizzling summer events that will turn up the heat.” This description aligns with previous datamines suggesting these heroes were on the way.

Phoenix is expected to be a Duelist class hero, possibly featuring the ability to shift between Human and Phoenix modes in combat. Her powers, which stem from her connection to the cosmic Phoenix Force, include telekinesis and telepathy, allowing her to manipulate her environment and potentially fly.

Blade, a vampire hunter known for his sword-fighting skills, is also anticipated to fill a Duelist role. His gameplay mechanics may focus on close-range combat, utilizing dual weapons to switch between melee and ranged attacks.

The Twitch Drops event is set to run from July 11 to August 8, 2025, suggesting a timely release of the new season alongside the conclusion of the current Battle Pass. While there’s no official confirmation yet from NetEase regarding specific gameplay details for the new heroes, the community is already buzzing with excitement.

As the gaming community prepares for this reveal, players remain hopeful for further announcements and trailers leading up to the official launch. Stay tuned for updates as details about Marvel Rivals Season 3 unfold.