LeAnn Rimes Announces 2025 Greatest Hits Christmas Tour Across the U.S.

Morristown, NJ – Grammy Award-winning vocalist LeAnn Rimes is spreading holiday cheer this winter with her upcoming Greatest Hits Christmas Tour. The tour kicks off on December 4 in Morristown and concludes on December 22 in Tucson.

Rimes, known for her powerful voice and emotional performances, will showcase beloved holiday tunes from her past albums. The tour will include stops in major cities such as Nashville, TN, and Scottsdale, AZ.

“Christmas for me, is not just a day, it’s the season,” Rimes said. “The build-up, the joy, the excitement… a holiday tour. I’m so excited for this upcoming run of shows and a set list that spans decades of holiday music.”

Rimes, named the “Queen of Christmas,” began her career at age 13 with her breakout hit “Blue.” She has since sold over 48 million albums worldwide and released three acclaimed holiday albums. Her voice has become a staple in the holiday music scene.

In addition to her tour preparations, Rimes is also filming the new Ryan Murphy-produced series, 9-1-1: Nashville. Fans can look forward to an exciting mix of holiday classics and new favorites during her performances.

Ticket sales for the artist pre-sale begin on June 23, with general sales starting June 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Rimes will perform at various venues, including: