Entertainment
LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
Malibu, California – LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 43rd birthday earlier this week surrounded by her husband Eddie Cibrian and his two sons, Mason and Jake, at Nobu in Malibu. Rimes shared a series of videos and photos from the special evening on her Instagram, capturing heartfelt moments with her family.
The post featured a touching image of Rimes embracing Cibrian, followed by a family picture showcasing all four members with wide smiles. In her caption, she expressed her happiness, writing, ‘the only place I’d want to be at 43… #family #thisis43 #nobu #nobumalibu.’
This rare family outing highlights the close bond within Rimes’ blended family. Cibrian shares his sons with ex-wife Brandi Glanville. Mason was born in June 2003, and Jake followed in April 2007. Cibrian and Glanville divorced in 2010, during which it became public that he had an affair with Rimes on the set of ‘Northern Lights.’ Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in 2011.
In a past interview, Rimes spoke about her role as a stepmother. She reflected on the experience of bonding with the boys and the learning opportunities it provided. ‘When I was first around the kids, I didn’t know what was expected of me,’ Rimes shared. ‘It’s been a really big learning experience for me. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.’
Recent Posts
- LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
- Julia Stewart Reveals Bold Business Move on Podcast
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media
- Kelsea Ballerini to Perform Exclusive Concert in Chicago
- Personal Injury Lawyers Embrace AI, But Adoption Remains Limited
- Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi’s Team Wins Debut Match in Uruguay
- Elena Rybakina Reunites with Coach, Advances in US Open
- Phoenix Faces High Temperatures and Pollution Advisory This Labor Day
- Erik Jones Aims for Victory at Southern 500 in Darlington
- Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting Quarterback vs. Miami
- Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Injured During FIBA AmeriCup Game