LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu

Malibu, California – LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 43rd birthday earlier this week surrounded by her husband Eddie Cibrian and his two sons, Mason and Jake, at Nobu in Malibu. Rimes shared a series of videos and photos from the special evening on her Instagram, capturing heartfelt moments with her family.

The post featured a touching image of Rimes embracing Cibrian, followed by a family picture showcasing all four members with wide smiles. In her caption, she expressed her happiness, writing, ‘the only place I’d want to be at 43… #family #thisis43 #nobu #nobumalibu.’

This rare family outing highlights the close bond within Rimes’ blended family. Cibrian shares his sons with ex-wife Brandi Glanville. Mason was born in June 2003, and Jake followed in April 2007. Cibrian and Glanville divorced in 2010, during which it became public that he had an affair with Rimes on the set of ‘Northern Lights.’ Rimes and Cibrian tied the knot in 2011.

In a past interview, Rimes spoke about her role as a stepmother. She reflected on the experience of bonding with the boys and the learning opportunities it provided. ‘When I was first around the kids, I didn’t know what was expected of me,’ Rimes shared. ‘It’s been a really big learning experience for me. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.’