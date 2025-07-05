LeAnn Rimes Laughs Off Onstage Dental Mishap in Washington

Bow, Washington – Country singer LeAnn Rimes experienced an unusual onstage mishap last weekend at Skagit Valley Casino & Resort. During her performance, she faced a dental emergency while singing her hit song, ‘One Way Ticket.’

Rimes, 42, shared the details of the incident via Instagram. ‘In the middle of the song, I felt something pop in my mouth,’ she said. The singer explained that her dental bridge fell out while she was performing. ‘If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries,’ Rimes noted.

Although initially startled, Rimes quickly composed herself. She stepped off stage to reposition her bridge before continuing her performance. ‘I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening,’ she remarked. ‘For the rest of the show, I was literally pushing my teeth in while singing.’

Rimes emphasized the challenges of certain lyrics, stating, ‘I never knew how many F’s and Th’s and Sh’s I have in my songs.’ She reflected on the experience, saying, ‘It was the most epic experience ever. I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first, and hopefully a last.’

Fans and fellow celebrities praised Rimes for her authentic response to the incident. Actress Jessica Capshaw expressed her admiration, saying, ‘Love you even more for this. The show must go on.’ Many fans echoed similar sentiments, applauding Rimes for being genuine.

After the performance, Rimes issued a light-hearted warning to her audience for her next show, saying, ‘I hope my teeth stay in tonight. If you catch them, please return them.’ She concluded her message by encouraging others who experience similar mishaps to embrace the moment.

Rimes has a well-documented history of dental issues, having undergone 29 surgeries in the past. In 2013, she even filed a malpractice lawsuit against her former dentist due to complications from veneers.