Entertainment
LeAnn Rimes Laughs Off Onstage Dental Mishap in Washington
Bow, Washington – Country singer LeAnn Rimes experienced an unusual onstage mishap last weekend at Skagit Valley Casino & Resort. During her performance, she faced a dental emergency while singing her hit song, ‘One Way Ticket.’
Rimes, 42, shared the details of the incident via Instagram. ‘In the middle of the song, I felt something pop in my mouth,’ she said. The singer explained that her dental bridge fell out while she was performing. ‘If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries,’ Rimes noted.
Although initially startled, Rimes quickly composed herself. She stepped off stage to reposition her bridge before continuing her performance. ‘I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening,’ she remarked. ‘For the rest of the show, I was literally pushing my teeth in while singing.’
Rimes emphasized the challenges of certain lyrics, stating, ‘I never knew how many F’s and Th’s and Sh’s I have in my songs.’ She reflected on the experience, saying, ‘It was the most epic experience ever. I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first, and hopefully a last.’
Fans and fellow celebrities praised Rimes for her authentic response to the incident. Actress Jessica Capshaw expressed her admiration, saying, ‘Love you even more for this. The show must go on.’ Many fans echoed similar sentiments, applauding Rimes for being genuine.
After the performance, Rimes issued a light-hearted warning to her audience for her next show, saying, ‘I hope my teeth stay in tonight. If you catch them, please return them.’ She concluded her message by encouraging others who experience similar mishaps to embrace the moment.
Rimes has a well-documented history of dental issues, having undergone 29 surgeries in the past. In 2013, she even filed a malpractice lawsuit against her former dentist due to complications from veneers.
Recent Posts
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown