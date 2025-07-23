Leanna Lenee Reflects on Online Bullying Over Travis Hunter Relationship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leanna Lenee shared an emotional TikTok video reflecting on her experiences with online bullying last year, stemming from her relationship with Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The video features Lenee crying in her bathroom, emotions raw as she recalls the public scrutiny she faced. “I wish I could go back and hug December me,” she posted, alongside a teary-eyed emoji. “Because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way.”

Lenee emphasized her personal growth over the past six months, stating, “I don’t even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grow and develop … is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.”

Accompanying the emotional footage was a sermon excerpt from T.D. Jakes, a motivational speaker and pastor, who said, “The greater the glory the more intense the story … you can’t get this all out of a book.” Lenee’s vulnerability in the video prompted supportive messages from fans, including Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who commented, “So proud of you bby! The storm doesn’t last forever!”

Hunter, who faced backlash alongside Lenee, defended her during public criticism. In December 2024, footage surfaced of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders seemingly instructing her to applaud Hunter during his Heisman Trophy announcement, which drew negative attention.

Despite the challenges, Lenee and Hunter married on May 24, 2025, in Tennessee and recently attended an event for Jaguars players and their families. Lenee also shared her excitement about the upcoming season opener against the Carolina Panthers on September 7.