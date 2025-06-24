Sports
Learner Tien Beats Justin Engel at Mallorca Championships
Mallorca, Spain — Learner Tien, 19, defeated 17-year-old Justin Engel 6-4, 6-4 on Monday at the Mallorca Championships. This match marked the youngest ATP Tour match of the season and the third youngest this decade.
Tien, a left-handed player, managed to save all five break points he faced during the match. Despite only winning three first-serve return points, Tien’s ability to break Engel’s serve once in each set secured his advancement to the second round.
“I broke early in the first set, and I served really well today, I think that was the biggest thing,” Tien said after the match. “My serve kind of took me through the match. I capitalised on my break points and just tried to stay in as many return games as I could.”
Currently ranked third in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, Tien will face top seed Ben Shelton in his next match, marking their first head-to-head meeting.
In other matches, Corentin Moutet defeated Pedro Martinez 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, and Gabriel Diallo won against Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-3. Diallo is competing in an ATP Tour event for the first time as a seeded player. He recently claimed his first ATP title on grass in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.
Additionally, Hamad Medjedovic beat Nishesh Basavareddy 6-0, 6-4, and Roman Safiullin edged Alexandre Muller 7-6(5), 7-5, improving to 2-0 in their head-to-head series. Arthur Rinderknech also triumphed over Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
