New York, NY — Learner Tien is set to make a significant debut at the US Open, facing 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the first round. The match will be their first meeting, and Tien’s new coach, former World No. 2 Michael Chang, will be in his corner.

The 19-year-old Tien began the year ranked No. 122 in the PIF ATP Rankings but has since reached a career-high No. 48. He is excited about the opportunity against Djokovic, whom many consider one of the greatest players of all time.

Chang, who has been coaching Tien for a short time, acknowledges that while this season has been a learning experience for Tien, he is handling the challenges well. “I’m trying to help him as best as I can,” Chang said. “This is not always an easy year for players. Last year, he played well in Challengers, but this season has been new for him.”

Tien has been making strides on the tour, notably stunning former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at this year’s Australian Open. He is eager to perform in front of a home crowd in New York at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he hopes to draw on the energy of the fans.

“I like his draw. Learner has nothing to lose. He has everything to gain,” Chang remarked while reflecting on Tien’s upcoming match against Djokovic. He encouraged Tien to embrace the moment and enjoy competing against one of the sport’s legends.

Tien, who has prepared intensively for this match, remains focused on his performance rather than the outcome. “For me, it’s just another match, like playing at a club or in qualifying matches,” he stated. “I trust myself and want to enjoy the opportunity.”