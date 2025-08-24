Learner Tien Prepares for Grand Slam Debut Against Djokovic

New York, NY — Future tennis star Learner Tien is set to face 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Sunday night. This marks the first time the 19-year-old will compete in the main draw of a major tournament.

Tien began his 2025 season in Hong Kong and quickly found a mentor in former World No. 2 Michael Chang. The two first met at the ATP 250 event, where Chang expressed interest in helping Tien enhance his game during his rookie year on the ATP Tour.

“I’m trying to help him as best as I can,” Chang told ATPTour.com. “This is not always an easy year for players when they come out and they’re playing the main Tour. Learner has handled it well and is doing great, now ranked No. 48 in the world. Last year, he excelled on the Challenger circuit, and now he has a chance to make his mark at the U.S. Open.”

Despite being an underdog, Tien is determined to make an impression against Djokovic, who has not lost in the first round of a major since 2006. “I like his draw. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain,” said Chang regarding the matchup.

Tien’s journey has included impressive victories, notably defeating former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev earlier this year. Tien is also excited about playing on the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will be packed with fans supporting him.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to play against one of the greatest tennis players ever. I just want to enjoy the moment,” Tien stated.

Chang, who is in Tien’s corner during this significant match, shared insights on Tien’s progress this season. He praised Tien’s ability to play aggressively and transition into an all-court player.

Tien, who has been working with junior coach Erik Kortland and is closely guided by Chang, is keenly aware of the pressure and excitement surrounding the match against Djokovic. As he prepares, he is focused on treating it like any other match and aiming to give it his best shot.

Ultimately, this match will not only challenge Tien but also set the stage for his potential rise in the world of tennis.