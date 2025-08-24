Sports
Learner Tien Prepares for Grand Slam Debut Against Djokovic
New York, NY — Future tennis star Learner Tien is set to face 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Sunday night. This marks the first time the 19-year-old will compete in the main draw of a major tournament.
Tien began his 2025 season in Hong Kong and quickly found a mentor in former World No. 2 Michael Chang. The two first met at the ATP 250 event, where Chang expressed interest in helping Tien enhance his game during his rookie year on the ATP Tour.
“I’m trying to help him as best as I can,” Chang told ATPTour.com. “This is not always an easy year for players when they come out and they’re playing the main Tour. Learner has handled it well and is doing great, now ranked No. 48 in the world. Last year, he excelled on the Challenger circuit, and now he has a chance to make his mark at the U.S. Open.”
Despite being an underdog, Tien is determined to make an impression against Djokovic, who has not lost in the first round of a major since 2006. “I like his draw. He has nothing to lose and everything to gain,” said Chang regarding the matchup.
Tien’s journey has included impressive victories, notably defeating former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev earlier this year. Tien is also excited about playing on the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will be packed with fans supporting him.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to play against one of the greatest tennis players ever. I just want to enjoy the moment,” Tien stated.
Chang, who is in Tien’s corner during this significant match, shared insights on Tien’s progress this season. He praised Tien’s ability to play aggressively and transition into an all-court player.
Tien, who has been working with junior coach Erik Kortland and is closely guided by Chang, is keenly aware of the pressure and excitement surrounding the match against Djokovic. As he prepares, he is focused on treating it like any other match and aiming to give it his best shot.
Ultimately, this match will not only challenge Tien but also set the stage for his potential rise in the world of tennis.
Recent Posts
- Learner Tien Prepares for Grand Slam Debut Against Djokovic
- Leylah Fernandez Praises Fellow Canadian Alex Eala at US Open
- Galatasaray Faces Kayserispor in Crucial Match This Sunday
- Jannik Sinner Faces Health Scare Ahead of US Open
- Rory McIlroy Prepares for Ryder Cup Amid Evolving Golf Landscape
- Phillies and Twins to Play 2026 Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
- 2025 US Open Kicks Off With Exciting Matches In New York
- Ancient Mural Found in Peru Demands Preservation Amid Urgent Threats
- Real Madrid Faces Real Oviedo in First La Liga Meeting Since 2001
- Everton Eyes Villarreal Striker Etta Eyong Ahead of Transfer Deadline
- Camille Kostek Shows Off Swimsuit Collection During Lake Como Trip
- Chiefs Prepare for Season with Key Offensive Line Changes
- FC Porto Hosts Casa Pia in Liga Portugal Showdown
- Real Madrid Legend Calls for Casemiro’s Return Amid Transfer Rumors
- Alex Palou Claims Pole Position at Milwaukee Mile 250
- Universal’s Epic Universe Expands Express Passes to New Rides
- Spanish Clash in Serie A: Como Faces Lazio in Season Opener
- Manchester United Eyes Young Goalkeeper Senne Lammens
- The Rainmaker Debuts to Strong Ratings Across Multiple Platforms
- Learner Tien to Face Djokovic with Michael Chang’s Guidance