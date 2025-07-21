At Least 73 Palestinians Killed in Gaza While Seeking Food Aid

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to access food aid, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 150 individuals sustained injuries amid ongoing violence, local health officials reported.

The majority of fatalities occurred near the Zikim border, which separates Gaza from Israel. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated that its troops opened fire as they encountered large crowds approaching the border, claiming they acted to eliminate an immediate threat, although precise details were not provided.

The IDF acknowledged reports of casualties but noted that an initial review suggested the reported numbers did not match military findings. Meanwhile, video footage from Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City depicted a chaotic scene with ambulances and donkey carts bringing in the wounded.

<p“The situation is catastrophic,” said the hospital's director in an interview with Reuters. “We can no longer handle the influx of injuries.” He emphasized that patients were being redirected to field hospitals due to overwhelming numbers.

Gaza’s health ministry described the ongoing crisis as heading toward an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.” Since May, at least 875 individuals have been reported killed in Gaza while attempting to secure food.

On the same day, the IDF stated that more than 30 Palestinians were killed near two aid distribution points in the territory, leading to further scrutiny of Israeli military actions. The IDF is conducting a review of these incidents.

The United Nations and various humanitarian groups have expressed concern regarding restrictions on aid entering Gaza. Pope Leo XIV also called for an immediate cessation of violence in the region.

As Israel continues military operations, many civilians are trapped in dangerous situations while struggling for basic necessities like food.