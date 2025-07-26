Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Beirut, Lebanon — Renowned Lebanese composer and playwright Ziad Rahbani has died at the age of 69. Rahbani, the son of the iconic singer Fairuz, was known for his influential contributions to both Lebanese music and satirical political theatre, according to the Lebanese News Agency (NNA).

Rahbani started his artistic journey in the early 1970s. His first acclaimed play, “Sahriyyeh” (“An Evening Gathering”), set the stage for a career filled with innovative works. He later wrote and composed many timeless songs for his mother, including popular tracks like “Kifak Inta” and “Bala Wala Shi.”

His creations were well known for their incisive social and political critique. Notable plays such as “Nazl Al-Sourour,” “A Long American Film,” and “Bema Inno” showcased his unique style. Rahbani also gained recognition for blending oriental music with jazz and classical influences.

His contributions to the arts have left a significant impact on Lebanese culture, inspiring many artists and audiences. The legacy of Ziad Rahbani endures through his music and plays, reflecting the complexities and beauty of life in Lebanon.