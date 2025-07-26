Entertainment
Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
Beirut, Lebanon — Renowned Lebanese composer and playwright Ziad Rahbani has died at the age of 69. Rahbani, the son of the iconic singer Fairuz, was known for his influential contributions to both Lebanese music and satirical political theatre, according to the Lebanese News Agency (NNA).
Rahbani started his artistic journey in the early 1970s. His first acclaimed play, “Sahriyyeh” (“An Evening Gathering”), set the stage for a career filled with innovative works. He later wrote and composed many timeless songs for his mother, including popular tracks like “Kifak Inta” and “Bala Wala Shi.”
His creations were well known for their incisive social and political critique. Notable plays such as “Nazl Al-Sourour,” “A Long American Film,” and “Bema Inno” showcased his unique style. Rahbani also gained recognition for blending oriental music with jazz and classical influences.
His contributions to the arts have left a significant impact on Lebanese culture, inspiring many artists and audiences. The legacy of Ziad Rahbani endures through his music and plays, reflecting the complexities and beauty of life in Lebanon.
Recent Posts
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood
- Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland
- Arizona Woman Sentenced for Laptop Farm Scheme Benefiting North Korea
- Chespirito Series Won’t Get Second Season, Cast Confirms
- Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
- Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline
- Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Blends Sex and Mystery in East Texas