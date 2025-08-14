Lebanon’s President Rejects Foreign Intervention, Upholds Sovereignty

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun stated on Wednesday that his government opposes any foreign intervention in its domestic matters, emphasizing the need for stability and security within the country to benefit its citizens.

This declaration came during a meeting with Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran‘s Supreme National Security Council, who is the highest-ranking Iranian official to visit Beirut since Lebanon’s government endorsed a U.S.-backed initiative aimed at disarming the Iran-supported Hezbollah group by the end of the year.

President Aoun emphasized during the meeting that Lebanese-Iranian relations should encompass all Lebanese people rather than just one religious sect, which pertains to criticism of certain Iranian statements. “Lebanon desires cooperation with Iran within the framework of sovereignty and friendship that are based on mutual respect,” Aoun said in remarks released by his office.

Larijani countered these sentiments post-meeting, claiming that Iran does not meddle in Lebanon’s internal issues. He accused the United States of coercing the Lebanese government into following a “foreign plan” while expressing Iran’s rejection of the disarmament initiative. He insisted that discussions concerning Hezbollah’s status should emerge from internal dialogue rather than external pressures.

Hezbollah supporters showed their allegiance to Iran during Larijani’s arrival at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, chanting “death to America” while waving Iranian flags and Hezbollah banners. This public display aligns with Iran’s long-standing financial and military support of Hezbollah, cultivated over the past 40 years.

The backdrop of this diplomatic encounter includes the ongoing repercussions of a recent conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which resulted in more than 4,000 deaths in Lebanon, displacements of over 1 million individuals, and damages projected to cost $11 billion in reconstruction, according to the World Bank.

In response to Larijani’s visit, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi previously condemned remarks made by an Iranian adviser opposing Hezbollah’s disarmament, labeling them as “a flagrant and unacceptable interference” in Lebanon’s internal affairs.