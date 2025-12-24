Entertainment
LeBrock Returns to Spotlight at Vanderpump Dog Gala
Beverly Hills, California — Kelly LeBrock made a rare public appearance at the Vanderpump Foundation Dog Gala on December 24, 2025, after stepping away from Hollywood for a quieter life on her ranch in Santa Ynez.
LeBrock, known for her roles in films like “The Woman in Red” and “Weird Science,” walked the red carpet in a stylish blazer, leather pants, and cowboy boots adorned with her initials. The event, hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump, aims to raise funds for dog rescue and rehabilitation.
After a tumultuous past in the film industry, including a highly publicized divorce from action star Steven Seagal, LeBrock decided to embrace a quieter lifestyle, enjoying her 35-acre ranch where she cares for various animals. “I don’t really go out anymore. I’m sort of a bit of a recluse, but I like it like that,” she stated on the red carpet. “I gave up diamonds for dirt, and I have a big ranch that I have horses and cattle and dogs and chickens, and I take care of it myself… I have one man, one day a week that comes and helps.”
LeBrock expressed her fondness for her home, calling it “a little gem of its own” and praised the surrounding countryside. Her love for animals motivated her to attend the gala, especially after experiencing a serious health scare with skin cancer. “I’m happy to be here supporting Vanderpump’s Dog Gala,” she said.
Born in New York, LeBrock began her career as a model and quickly became a household name, starring in iconic roles that showcased her beauty. Despite her success, she chose to leave the limelight, opting for a more secluded life in Santa Ynez with her three children: Annaliza, Dominic, and Arissa.
LeBrock’s acting career has significantly slowed down, with her last major role being in the 2015 Starz film “A Prince for Christmas.” Despite being away from the screen, she remains a beloved figure in Hollywood, and her return to public events continues to captivate fans.
