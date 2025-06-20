LeBron James Considers Acting Career After NBA Retirement

Los Angeles, CA – LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, recently hinted at a potential career in acting following his eventual retirement from the NBA. After completing his 22nd season, James expressed his openness to exploring film roles in an interview published on June 16.

“I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role,” James stated. He emphasized that if a suitable role presents itself, he would be interested in pursuing it. “If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn’t mind doing that at all,” he said.

Although James is familiar with being in front of the cameras, he has not yet taken on a significant acting role. He played himself in 2015’s Trainwreck and in the 2021 sequel to Space Jam. In those roles, he expressed that he was essentially portraying a version of himself.

At 40 years old, James remains an influential figure not only in sports but also in entertainment. He co-founded the SpringHill Company, which has produced various projects including the recent Netflix film Hustle and the aforementioned Space Jam: A New Legacy. “Storytelling is the most incredible thing we can do, not only for ourselves but for our fanbase and families,” James remarked.

James also shared his desire to continue engaging with fans through storytelling in the future. He mentioned, “I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there’s an opportunity for me to do some acting, I don’t mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure.” Fans are eager to know what lies ahead for the basketball icon as he prepares for life after basketball.

James has not explicitly stated when he plans to retire from the NBA. There have been speculations, but nothing has been confirmed yet. As of now, he is focused on the upcoming season and will likely continue to play as long as his body allows.