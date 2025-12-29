LeBron James and Dillon Brooks Spark Drama Ahead of Upcoming Matchup

PHOENIX, Ariz. — LeBron James and Dillon Brooks will meet once again on Tuesday, reigniting a fiery rivalry that has captured the attention of basketball fans. The two players have tangled in several games throughout the years, with their most recent confrontation stemming from heated emotions during a playoff series in 2023.

The tension began in a matchup in 2021 when James used the controversial “too small” celebration in front of Brooks. Their rivalry escalated during a tightly contested first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In a November game, James scored 26 points and added two late free throws to secure a victory against the Grizzlies, while Brooks made headlines for his competitive energy. “He was hooping tonight for sure,” James said about Brooks, highlighting their mutual respect on the court despite the rivalry.

Memorable moments from their confrontations include Brooks getting ejected after a chest-to-chest altercation with James, and the playful exchanges of words in post-game interviews. Brooks once challenged James, saying he’s “just another basketball player” and referred to him as “old,” indicating that he’s not afraid of the defensive icon.

As the rivalry grows, Brooks has stepped up his game, now averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game in his first season with the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, at 40, James continues to perform at a high level, averaging 20.2 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds this season, although he has faced criticism regarding his impact on team dynamics.

With both players keenly aware of the competitive stakes, fans can expect a high-energy matchup on Tuesday. “Brooks looking to get under James’ skin is inevitable,” said one analyst, anticipating another chapter in this compelling rivalry.