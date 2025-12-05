LeBron James Doubtful as Lakers Face Celtics in Classic Rivalry

BOSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night, with both teams eager to build on recent victories. However, the Lakers will be missing key players, including LeBron James, who is doubtful due to injuries, and Luka Doncic, who is out for personal reasons.

James, 41, has been sidelined with right sciatica and arthritis in his left foot. He recently ended a remarkable streak of 1,297 consecutive games scoring in double digits during a win against the Toronto Raptors, where he provided a game-winning assist but ended with only eight points.

The Lakers, currently boasting a 16-5 record, will also miss former Celtic Marcus Smart due to a left lumbar muscle strain. Meanwhile, the Celtics, standing at 13-9, welcome back their leading scorer, Jaylen Brown, who missed the last game with a non-COVID illness.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla expressed confidence in his roster’s ability to perform well against the Lakers. Brown, who is having a breakout season with averages of 29 points and 4.8 assists, emphasized the historical significance of this matchup. “Every time we get a chance to play the Lakers, we always want to dominate,” he said.

Lakers’ coach JJ Redick has indicated that they will manage James’s conditioning throughout the season to prepare for back-to-back games later on. Redick might rely on players like Austin Reaves, who is having a career year with 28.9 points per game, to step up in James’s absence.

The Celtics, enjoying a strong run, have won eight of their last ten games and are looking to leverage their home court advantage. The historical rivalry between these teams adds an extra layer of excitement for both players and fans alike.

The much-anticipated game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST, and fans are eager to see which team will come out on top in this storied rivalry.