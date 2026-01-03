LeBron James Drops 17 Points on His 41st Birthday in Lakers’ Loss

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 17 points on his 41st birthday, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from falling 128-106 to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

In the 1,577th regular-season game of his career, James also recorded 27 points and 11 assists. He made three 3-pointers and added four rebounds, but sat on the bench for the final minutes as the Lakers struggled to close out the game.

James is now the 12th player in NBA history to play a game at 41 or older, making him only the sixth player to do so in this century. The Lakers have lost four of their last five games, showing signs of struggle not seen since last season’s playoffs.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 19 points while his teammate, who had to leave the game in the first quarter due to a left hip injury, had contributed significantly in earlier matches. Detroit, currently leading the Eastern Conference, improved to 3-2 on their West Coast road trip.

The Pistons took control early with effective shooting and defensive prowess, scoring 74 points in the paint against the Lakers’ smaller lineup. Despite a tying effort from James in the third quarter, Detroit surged ahead with a strong run that the Lakers could not match.

The Lakers now hold a record of 20-11 for the season, as they prepare for their next game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“We need to find our rhythm again,” said Lakers’ forward Luka Doncic, who recorded 30 points and 11 assists in the game. “We can’t let losses stack up like this.”

Next up, the Pistons will host their next game on Thursday while the Lakers will take on the Grizzlies on Friday.