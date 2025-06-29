LeBron James Opts into $52.6 Million Player Option for 2025-26 Season

Los Angeles, CA — LeBron James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, has confirmed he will exercise his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul announced this decision to ESPN on Sunday, stating that James aims to compete for another championship.

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul said. The Lakers are focusing on building a title-contending roster, and James will be closely assessing their off-season moves. Paul emphasized the importance of the Lakers in James’s life and career, thanking team president Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka for their partnership over the years.

The 40-year-old superstar is entering his 23rd NBA season and is just 50 games from breaking Robert Parish‘s record for most career regular-season games played. James has expressed uncertainty about how many more years he wants to play. After a dinner with friends last week, where Savannah, his wife, reportedly encouraged him to retire soon, James remarked, “[Savannah] wants me to f—ing retire in the next year or so.”

In February, the Lakers rejected trade inquiries for James from the Golden State Warriors, which reaffirmed his desire to stay in Los Angeles. He stated, “I am a Laker, and I’m happy… and hopefully it stays that way.” This past July, the Lakers signed James to a two-year, $104 million contract extension following the drafting of his eldest son.

Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. However, his longest streak of 20 consecutive seasons averaging 25 points came to an end. In the recent playoffs, he sustained a sprained MCL, which limited his participation.

Looking ahead, the Lakers are actively seeking to add a center to their roster as they prepare for the upcoming season. James’s comments about needing additional support indicate he remains focused on competing at a high level.

LeBron’s legacy is not just about achievements on the court; it includes his impact on the sport and culture. Regardless of whether he plays one more season or continues beyond that, his influence on basketball will last for generations.