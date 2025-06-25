LeBron James Praises Cooper Flagg Ahead of NBA Draft

Brooklyn, New York — The NBA Draft is set to kick off Wednesday night at the Barclays Center, and Cooper Flagg of Duke University is expected to be the first name called. Flagg had an exceptional season, leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four by averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

When the Dallas Mavericks select Flagg, he will become the second-youngest No. 1 pick in NBA history, behind LeBron James, who was picked first overall in 2003. James had high praise for Flagg on his podcast, “Mind the Game,” stating, “I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke.”

James highlighted Flagg’s versatility, saying he can excel both with and without the basketball. “His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump,” James added. He noted that Flagg will have the advantage of joining an established team with Hall of Fame players like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving.

James contrasted Flagg’s situation with his own when he entered the league at 19, indicating that Flagg will benefit from the guidance and presence of seasoned veterans. “These guys can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be,” James said.

Flagg’s skill set earned him numerous accolades, including Player of the Year and the Wooden and Naismith awards. With the Mavericks coming off a disappointing 2025 season, they are eager to bounce back with Flagg, as they aim for a championship run. Dallas, which won the draft lottery despite a low percentage chance, looks to surround Flagg with strong leadership as he transitions to the NBA.

Flagg’s entry into the league comes at a pivotal time for the Mavericks, who previously reached the NBA Finals in 2024 but faced challenges during the past season. His rookie year will be crucial for both his development and the team’s future.