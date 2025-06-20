LeBron James Stars in Amazon Prime Day 2025 Campaign

Los Angeles, CA — NBA superstar LeBron James is making headlines once again as the face of Amazon‘s Prime Day 2025 campaign, running from July 8 to July 11. Known for his incredible career in basketball, James is also venturing deeper into the world of marketing and media.

In a humorous Prime Day advertisement, James showcases his talents by trying out different roles, including a hibachi chef and a lounge singer. While he notes he was decent at cooking, his singing leaves much to be desired. “I’m terrible at it!” he admits.

“Prime Day is our biggest moment of the year to make Prime members feel special and valued,” said Jo Shoesmith, Amazon’s global chief creative officer. “Who better than LeBron James to show how getting a great deal can make anyone feel excited?”

During a recent interview, James revealed that even though he is a billionaire, he still relies on his wife, Savannah, for online shopping. “She does all the online shopping for the household. Anytime I want something, I send it through to her,” he shared with a laugh. He described the family’s home as being filled with Amazon boxes, just like many other households.

James also discussed his collaboration with Amazon, which extends to his podcast, “Mind the Game.” He emphasized the importance of learning, saying, “I’m always trying to continue to learn, no matter where I’m at in my career.”

The subject of his recent work reflects a significant evolution in his career as he merges sports with entertainment and media. Fans eagerly wait to see what else he has in store as he embraces this new chapter.

As for his portrayal in the ad, James chose Phil Collins‘ iconic “In the Air Tonight” for the lounge singer scene, proclaiming it a legendary song that resonates with many. “It’s just a great song, man,” he said.

Looking ahead, James remains focused on his commitment to Team USA basketball, although he does not foresee playing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. “I’ve given everything that I have, and I will always be appreciative,” he stated.

As he continues to break ground in both sports and media, fans and critics alike are eager to see how the iconic player will influence the entertainment landscape.