LeBron’s Streak Ends as Lakers Secure Thrilling Win Over Raptors

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 123-120 in a thrilling game in Canada on May 12, 2025. This victory marks significant moments not only for the team but also for LeBron James, who reached an impressive milestone in his career.

Although Hachimura scored the game-winner, the spotlight was on LeBron, who had the chance to take the final shot but chose to pass to his teammate. Hachimura reflected, stating, “Bron told me right before… it’s gonna come to you.” LeBron ended the game with eight points and recorded his 11th assist, making it a key play in the match.

This game also marked the end of LeBron’s remarkable streak of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games scoring in double digits. This streak, which began on January 7, 2007, is a record that few could ever hope to achieve. Remarkably, only 24 players in NBA history have played 1,297 career games.

Among current players, Kevin Durant holds the longest active streak at 267 games, meaning he would need to maintain that to surpass LeBron’s record, an achievement many deem nearly impossible.

LeBron’s performance this year is characterized by a new role as a primary facilitator, with rising stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves now taking the lead in scoring. Reaves finished the game against Toronto with a staggering 44 points, showcasing the Lakers’ offensive strength.

When asked about the end of his scoring streak, LeBron simply stated, “none, we won.” This highlights his focus on team success over personal achievements as he aims for his fifth championship and a shot at his 11th NBA Finals appearance, second only to Bill Russell’s 12.

Reflecting on the streak’s inception in 2007 puts into perspective the era LeBron has dominated. Only Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry remain from the league at that time, while others like Cooper Flagg, the NBA’s youngest player this season, were not even born yet. With technology advances like the iPhone and the legacy of Kobe Bryant‘s MVP award, LeBron’s streak remains a monumental achievement in sports history.