Sports
LeBron Turns 41, Continues to Build Birthday Scoring Record
LOS ANGELES, CA — LeBron James celebrates his 41st birthday on December 30, 2025, as he prepares to lead the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings. Known for excelling on this special day, James has accumulated a remarkable 303 points in NBA games played on his birthday throughout his career.
James, who was born on December 30, 1984, has played 10 games on this date since joining the NBA in 2003. His birthday performances have been notably impressive, including a career-high 48 points during a game in 2009, where he scored nearly half of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ total points in a win over the New Orleans Hornets.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James holds the unique record for the most birthday points in history, surpassing Michael Jordan‘s 262 points scored on February 17. Birthday games provide James with an opportunity to shine when many players tend to see their career longevity dwindle.
Despite the challenges faced in the league, Christmas and late December birthdays have continuously placed athletes like James in prime positions during the basketball season. As NBA fans prepare to watch James play this year, they are reminded of his extraordinary talent and determination that spans two decades.
With the Lakers looking to break a recent slump, every eye will be on James as he attempts to add to his already astounding birthday total tonight. As James marks another year, fans are encouraged to appreciate the talent and legacy of the King while he continues his journey.
