Lecce Secures Vital Win Against Torino in Serie A Showdown

MILANO, Italy — Lecce defeated Torino 2-0 in the 13th round of Serie A on November 30, 2025, at Stadio Via del Mare.

The match began at 12:30 PM local time, with Lecce looking to bounce back after a recent defeat to Lazio. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco made changes to his lineup, opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation, including Stulic at forward and Banda and Pierotti on the wings.

Torino, led by coach Marco Baroni, entered the game following a tough 5-1 loss to Como. Baroni set his team in a 3-5-2 formation with Vlasic and Adams up front.

Lecce opened the scoring in the 20th minute through a header by Coulibaly, off a corner taken by Berisha. The goal was pivotal for the home side, desperate for points to escape the relegation zone.

Just two minutes later, Banda doubled Lecce’s lead, scoring after a build-up play that showcased excellent teamwork. This marked Banda’s first goal of the season, pushing Lecce to a 2-0 advantage.

As the first half progressed, Lecce dominated possession, controlling the game and limiting Torino’s opportunities. The visitors struggled to find their rhythm and were unable to threaten Lecce’s goal effectively.

In the second half, Lecce maintained their lead while Torino searched for a way back into the match. Despite a few attempts, Torino could not convert their chances into goals.

The victory lifted Lecce closer to safety, while Torino remained in search of a crucial win to improve their position in the standings.

Di Francesco’s side is now looking forward with renewed confidence as they prepare for their next match, hoping to build on this vital win.