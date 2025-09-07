Sports
Leclerc Aims for Podium at Monza After Q3 Qualifying Performance
MILAN, Italy — Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, expressed satisfaction with his fourth-place finish in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on September 6, 2025. Leclerc believes this position represents the best his car could achieve today.
Returning to Monza, where he had a strong performance last year, Leclerc is eager to deliver a memorable result for the fans who have supported the team throughout the weekend. “It will be very challenging, and so far, Red Bull and McLaren have been ahead, but we will give everything to create something special in the race,” he said.
Lewis Hamilton, who will start from tenth place due to a grid penalty, commented on his team’s efforts. He noted, “Overall, it has been a positive weekend. Without the penalty, today’s result would have been satisfactory. The team has worked tirelessly, and the fans’ energy has pushed me even more. Starting from tenth will not be easy, but we showed good pace on long runs.”
Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged that the fourth-place grid position was significant, recalling the team’s similar success last year. “Today, the qualifying was really tight, with minimal gaps between P1 and P15. I’m pleased with how the team has performed this weekend,” he said.
The final free practice session leading into qualifying saw close times among the top drivers, with Lando Norris from McLaren setting the fastest lap. Leclerc finished just behind him, a mere four-tenths of a second off the pace.
Vasseur also highlighted the importance of tire preparation during qualifying, emphasizing that managing tires effectively during the launch was crucial. With the start of the race expected to be critical, he is optimistic about their prospects. “Tomorrow, anything is still possible,” he concluded as the teams prepared for the eagerly awaited race.
Recent Posts
- Ariana Grande Stuns at 2025 MTV VMAs with Seven Nominations
- NFL Implements New Rules for 2025 Season Starting Off Thursday
- Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky
- Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs
- Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season