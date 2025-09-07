Leclerc Aims for Podium at Monza After Q3 Qualifying Performance

MILAN, Italy — Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, expressed satisfaction with his fourth-place finish in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on September 6, 2025. Leclerc believes this position represents the best his car could achieve today.

Returning to Monza, where he had a strong performance last year, Leclerc is eager to deliver a memorable result for the fans who have supported the team throughout the weekend. “It will be very challenging, and so far, Red Bull and McLaren have been ahead, but we will give everything to create something special in the race,” he said.

Lewis Hamilton, who will start from tenth place due to a grid penalty, commented on his team’s efforts. He noted, “Overall, it has been a positive weekend. Without the penalty, today’s result would have been satisfactory. The team has worked tirelessly, and the fans’ energy has pushed me even more. Starting from tenth will not be easy, but we showed good pace on long runs.”

Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged that the fourth-place grid position was significant, recalling the team’s similar success last year. “Today, the qualifying was really tight, with minimal gaps between P1 and P15. I’m pleased with how the team has performed this weekend,” he said.

The final free practice session leading into qualifying saw close times among the top drivers, with Lando Norris from McLaren setting the fastest lap. Leclerc finished just behind him, a mere four-tenths of a second off the pace.

Vasseur also highlighted the importance of tire preparation during qualifying, emphasizing that managing tires effectively during the launch was crucial. With the start of the race expected to be critical, he is optimistic about their prospects. “Tomorrow, anything is still possible,” he concluded as the teams prepared for the eagerly awaited race.