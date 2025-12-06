Leclerc Brothers Share Special Moment at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

YAS MARINA, Abu Dhabi – Charles Leclerc celebrated a memorable moment during the first practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he shared the track with his younger brother, Arthur Leclerc, driving for Ferrari. Charles referred to the occasion as a “very special moment,” highlighting it as the only positive from a challenging day for Ferrari.

During the practice, the 25-year-old Arthur, making his mandated rookie appearance, completed 27 laps and finished in 16th place. He also quipped about Charles’s spin at Turn 5, joking that he was “doing some burnouts” for the fans. Charles, who ended the session in third, smiled upon hearing his brother’s comment, stating, “I actually didn’t know he said that on the radio – that’s cheeky from him!”

Charles expressed the emotional significance of sharing the circuit with Arthur. “It was incredible. It’s always a very special emotion to see my brother in a Formula 1 seat,” he said. While the moment was heartwarming, Charles acknowledged the struggles faced by Ferrari throughout the session, saying it was “the only positive of today” amidst a tough outing.

Ferrari has been grappling with slow race pace, and Charles admitted that the team has not yet identified the underlying issues. “We are trying everything…but there’s something that we are missing since two or three races,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Charles is hopeful for improvements before qualifying. “I’m kind of happy… I just really want to finish on a high,” he added. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who participated in FP2, was optimistic about the potential of Ferrari’s car. “There are certain issues that we have… but I still have hope,” he remarked.

The practice session saw Lando Norris top the timesheets, edging out championship rival Max Verstappen, while Charles remained competitive just behind them. With the final race weekend of the season underway, teams are gearing up for qualifying and aiming for solutions to improve their standings.