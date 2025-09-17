Entertainment
Lee Brice Dedicates Song to Charlie Kirk After Tragic Shooting
Clearwater, Florida – Country music star Lee Brice performed a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Kirk, dedicating his song “When Kingdom Comes” during a live show on Thursday, September 11. This emotional display came just a day after Kirk was shot and killed in an apparent attack while making an appearance at Valley University.
The tragic incident unfolded before a large audience, with viral video footage spreading rapidly online. Following the shooting on September 10, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested on suspicion of the attack. The incident has left many mourning Kirk’s loss while others have voiced mixed emotions due to his controversial views on various social issues like gun control and abortion.
Brice, while addressing the packed venue, expressed that Kirk’s faith resonated with him deeply. “Charlie’s passing deeply affected me and the whole band, and we knew we wanted to honor him,” Brice told Breitbart News. “It was the best way to honor what Charlie held closest to his heart — his faith and his relationship with Jesus Christ.”
During the performance, he stated, “I don’t want to see a picture of this country without God in it.” The singer wrote the song with his wife and shared a special bond with Kirk’s faith. The audience responded enthusiastically, with cheers echoing throughout the venue.
Social media reactions to the tribute have been mixed. Many fans praised Brice’s gesture, with some commenting, “He was a great example of how the country should be” and “America will rise and be what it once was.” However, others criticized the tribute, questioning Kirk’s influence and highlighting the ongoing issue of gun violence. One commenter noted, “What about all the little innocent SCHOOL GIRLS AND BOYS that all far too often are shot and killed by white gun lovers in America!?”
As discussions unfold surrounding Kirk’s death and legacy, the conversation continues to reveal divided opinions on this tragic event.
