Entertainment
Lee Brice Teams Up with Stars for New Single
Nashville, TN – Country star Lee Brice has gathered a lineup of prominent musicians for his latest single, “Said No Country Boy Ever.” The track features Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson, and Rob Hatch, collectively known as The Traler Park.
The hard-hitting song is packed with humor and pays tribute to blue-collar life, celebrating elements like family meals and hunting season. “I know y’all love all my boys that are on this song with me,” Brice expressed. “I’m just thankful that after all the years of us making music, tearing up pavement, and making memories together, that y’all can all finally experience a little piece of the Traler Park!”
The music video for the single is set to premiere at noon ET on Thursday, giving fans a front-row seat to the collaboration.
In addition to the release of his new single, Brice will embark on the “What You Know About That Tour” this fall. He will be joined by Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Corey Kent, Lewis Brice, and Grace Tyler on the tour.
Fans can look forward to experiencing what promises to be an entertaining and authentic country music experience as the tour kicks off.
