Lee Corso’s Legacy at FSU Endures After Decades of Impact

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly 72 years after his arrival, Lee Corso‘s impact on Florida State University continues to resonate with fans, players, and fellow alumni. Corso first dazzled sports enthusiasts in Miami before becoming a celebrated athlete and coach, and later, an iconic ESPN football analyst.

Reflecting on Corso’s character, Gene McCormick, 90, stated, “I don’t think he can be anything but a nice guy. Corso was a guy you would like to have on your side.” Their camaraderie traces back to Miami playgrounds where they both played youth sports.

Best known for his playful catchphrase, “Not so fast, my friend!” Corso has been integral to the college football landscape since joining ESPN’s “College GameDay” in 1987. Even though he won’t appear on campus for FSU games anymore, his legacy brings smiles to many. “He’s the consummate Seminole to multiple generations,” remarked FSU associate athletics director Rob Wilson.

Corso’s path to prominence began when he agreed to play for legendary coach Tom Nugent at FSU after being promised the starting quarterback role against Miami. His versatile play on the field earned him the nickname “Sunshine Scooter.” Between 1953 and 1956, Corso contributed significantly to FSU’s football history.

Reflecting on Corso’s influence, Pat Hogan, 92, said, “Corso was a part of one of the early momentous times in FSU sports history.” Nugent, known for his innovative approach to coaching, helped elevate FSU’s standing in the game.

Corso’s athletic prowess was evident from his time in high school, where he earned All-City honors in football, basketball, and baseball. He left a lasting legacy, showcasing his skills in offense, defense, and special teams upon joining FSU.

After an illustrious collegiate career, many remember Corso not only for his statistics but also for his passion for the game and his connection with teammates, like Bob Carnes, who praised Corso as a “jack-of-all-trades.” Corso led the Seminoles to their early victories and bowl invitations.

Corso’s spirit, marked by enthusiasm and kindness, continued to inspire players even after his coaching days. His former players, who cherished their time under his guidance, often reminisce about formative lessons learned during their shared moments at FSU.

As he concludes his role on “College GameDay,” Corso’s enduring connection to FSU remains clear; his influence shapes the program’s identity and embodies its history. Even in retirement, his legacy as a prime athlete and ambassador of the Seminoles will not fade.