Columbus, Ohio – Lee Corso, a legendary figure in college football, will retire from ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, August 30, marking the end of an era in sports television. At the age of 90, Corso plans to make his final headgear pick during the live broadcast for the Texas versus Ohio State matchup, a fitting farewell to the show and tradition he helped establish.

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 as an analyst for “College GameDay,” the first show of its kind dedicated to college football previews. Over his 38 seasons, he became synonymous with the headgear predictions that have delighted fans as he donned various mascot caps and made his game picks.

Kirk Herbstreit, Corso’s long-time colleague, reflected on the beginning of the headgear tradition. “I just remember watching him and thinking how silly it looked,” said Herbstreit. “But 30 years later, it’s still a thing. It’s iconic.” With 430 headgear selections under his belt, Corso has cemented his place in college football lore.

Despite suffering a stroke in 2009 that affected his speech, Corso continued to be a beloved presence on Saturdays. His co-workers have shared numerous anecdotes highlighting his character, humor, and passion for the game. Rece Davis, current host of “College GameDay,” emphasized Corso’s unique charm, saying, “You mean other than a fully grown adult man putting on a mascot head every week?”

As fans anticipate his final appearance, many remember the moments that defined his career, including his trademark phrase, “Not so fast, my friend!” and the infectious joy he brought to the set. His predictions, which have resulted in an impressive record of 286-144, will be missed by both fans and colleagues alike.

Corso plans to spend his retirement enjoying life and cherishing the memories made during decades of broadcasting. His colleagues at ESPN expressed sadness at his departure but also gratitude for the legacy he leaves behind. “College football is Lee Corso putting on the headgear at the end of GameDay,” said contributor Stanford Steve Coughlin.

As the curtain falls on Corso’s legendary run, many are left wondering what Saturday mornings will be like without him. “He’s the favorite uncle. Your grandfather. The guy you wanted to share your Saturday with and watch the game with,” Davis said, encapsulating the magic and joy Corso brought to fans across the nation.