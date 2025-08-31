Lee Corso Retires as College GameDay Faces New Era

Columbus, Ohio — Lee Corso, the beloved and iconic figure of ESPN‘s College GameDay, officially retired on August 30, 2025, marking a significant change for the show. Corso, 90, has been a staple on College GameDay since its inception in 1987, becoming a fan favorite for his enthusiastic headgear picks and memorable catchphrases.

His retirement means that for the first time in nearly 40 years, College GameDay will air without his presence. The show will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, on September 6, for a highly anticipated match-up between the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners.

Corso expressed a desire to go out “in style” for his final appearance, dressing in a tuxedo as he bid farewell to fans. He completed his time with College GameDay boasting a headgear pick record of 286 wins against 144 losses.

During the show’s history, Corso became known for his signature line, “Not so fast, my friend!” which resonated with college football fans across the country. His connection to the audience and storytelling prowess were deeply influenced by his immigrant parents, who instilled a strong work ethic in him.

The upcoming College GameDay will feature Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban, who will carry on the show’s legacy. The atmosphere in Norman is expected to be electric, especially since the Sooners have a strong 27-14 record when College GameDay is in town.