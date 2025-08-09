Lee Jung-hoo Consoles Injured Ahn Woo-jin Ahead of Giants Game

San Francisco, California – San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo expressed his concern for former teammate Ahn Woo-jin following an unexpected injury. Ahead of the home game against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on September 9, Lee spoke to reporters about Ahn’s struggle.

Ahn Woo-jin, a pitcher for the Kiwoom Heroes, sustained a right shoulder injury while training for practical inspections at the Goyang National Baseball Training Center. He underwent Tommy John surgery and was expected to return in September. However, his injury has now delayed his rehabilitation for another year.

When asked about the incident, Lee kept his comments neutral, saying, “I have nothing to say about it because (Ahn) Woo-jin and the club have announced their positions.” He recognized the ongoing controversy surrounding the conditions of the training and stressed that the critical issue now remains Ahn’s health.

Lee conveyed his sympathy towards Ahn, stating, “I’m really sorry that Woo-jin has been watching from the side how much he tried to come this far while performing surgery and serving in the military.” He expressed regret over his junior’s tough journey and provided words of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of focusing on baseball.

Ahn’s absence is a significant loss for both Kiwoom and Korean baseball. Discussions about his potential selection for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) have emerged, especially since many regard him as one of Korea’s top pitchers. However, due to his injury, he is now unable to participate in the WBC.

Lee reiterated the need for a strong national team, stating, “The national team is not supposed to go to gain experience. The players who really showed the best performance of the year go and fight for our country.” He acknowledged that Ahn’s injury complicates the formation of the strongest possible team.

When asked for his thoughts on the WBC, Lee declined to speculate, emphasizing that now is not the time to consider team selection. He mentioned, “I don’t know whether I’ll be selected or not. It means that the announcement itself doesn’t come out after the team is finished. When the team is formed later, Korea’s best players will be gathered there.”