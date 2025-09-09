Lee Jung-hoo Thrives in Major League Baseball Debut Season

San Francisco, CA – Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants is making a mark in his debut season in Major League Baseball (MLB). This year has been pivotal for Jung-hoo, who signed a six-year, $113 million contract last year. He previously played 37 games but faced a setback due to a left shoulder injury.

During a game against the Cincinnati Reds on May 13, Jung-hoo injured himself while trying to catch a ball. Despite this, by the season’s end, he had played in 134 games and accumulated 559 at-bats with a batting average of .267, including seven home runs and 49 RBIs.

Jung-hoo has shown remarkable resilience, especially in the second half of the season, where he leads the team with a batting average of .304, and has been hitting particularly well in September, with an impressive .474 average. Analysts recognize his performance, noting that despite earlier struggles, he has found his stride.

Buster Posey, San Francisco’s president, spoke about Jung-hoo on the local podcast ‘KNBR 680’s Murphy & Markus.’ He emphasized that this year has been significant in Jung-hoo’s understanding of the demands of a full MLB season. Posey acknowledged how the first full season, without injuries, has contributed to Jung-hoo’s learning and growth.

Additionally, Jung-hoo’s squared-up rate stands in the top 5%, indicating his excellent bat control. Posey expressed optimism for Jung-hoo’s future performance, stating, ‘When the offseason comes, we will know how to do better next year based on this season’s data.’