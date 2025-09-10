Sports
Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
Paris, France – As injuries plague Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lee Kang-in’s future at the club has come under scrutiny. French outlet Futsur 7 reported on September 9, 2025, that coach Luis Enrique is considering new options for the starting lineup due to recent injuries to key players Usman Dembele and Désiré Doué.
Dembele is expected to miss about six weeks with a serious hamstring injury, while Doué is sidelined for at least four weeks. In this scenario, Lee Kang-in could have been a prime candidate to fill the gaps, but competition from rising star Eun Jang-tu has increased.
Lee Kang-in, who joined PSG earlier this season, has shown potential as a reliable option for Enrique. However, the addition of 18-year-old prospect Eun Jang-tu, who signed a professional contract with PSG in July, has complicated matters. Enrique is reportedly considering giving Jang-tu opportunities in the first team, which could further diminish Lee’s chances.
The situation escalated when Lee Kang-in was reportedly approached by Nottingham Forest for a transfer, with an offer worth €30 million, potentially rising to €60 million with bonuses. However, PSG declined the proposal, prioritizing Lee’s retention despite the challenges he currently faces on the field.
With Lee Kang-in’s spot in jeopardy, many speculate that he might lose his footing to younger prospects, as PSG assesses its lineup without two of its regulars. Coach Enrique, who has predominantly used a fixed group of starters, might opt for players he has greater confidence in, leaving Lee Kang-in on the bench as the season progresses.
As the 2026 North Korea-China World Cup approaches, Lee Kang-in is in urgent need of playing time to secure his position. The competitive landscape at PSG could either harm or hasten his development as he navigates this tumultuous phase.
