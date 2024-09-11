Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre

The Image Centre (IMC) at Toronto Metropolitan University is proud to announce the opening of an exhibition titled ‘Lee Miller: A Photographer at Work (1932–1945)’ from September 11 to December 7, 2024.

Curated by Gaëlle Morel, the exhibition coincides with the upcoming theatrical release of the film ‘Lee,’ starring Kate Winslet, which is set to premiere on September 27, 2024.

This exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of Lee Miller’s pioneering career, capturing her evolution from a portraitist and fashion photographer to an influential war correspondent for Vogue during World War II.

The exhibition showcases a selection of compelling photographs, many of which have never been displayed before, including images taken during the liberation of concentration camps such as Dachau and Buchenwald, highlighting the atrocities of war.

A significant theme of the exhibition emphasizes Miller’s remarkable ability to excel in male-dominated environments. As a model-turned-photographer and war correspondent, she broke several barriers that few women of her era were able to confront.

This exhibition not only celebrates Miller’s professional achievements but also explores the personal resilience that allowed her to thrive against numerous challenges during her career.

Although the exhibition has been developed independently from the film, it presents an opportunity for audiences to explore Miller’s life and work in further detail, serving as a tribute to her unwavering spirit and her contributions to both photography and history.

Organized in partnership with the Lee Miller Archives in England, the exhibition was first presented at Les Rencontres d’Arles in France in 2022, marking a significant acknowledgment of Miller’s lasting impact.