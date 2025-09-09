AJ Lee Returns to WWE Raw for First Time in 10 Years

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — AJ Lee is set to return to WWE Raw tonight, making her first appearance in over a decade. Her return comes after she attacked Becky Lynch last week on SmackDown.

AJ, a former WWE Divas Champion, teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to confront Lynch, who had previously slapped Punk. This has set the stage for potential mixed tag team match between AJ and Punk against Seth Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who have been targeting Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy. After a series of attacks, Jimmy stormed the ring last week to protect Jey, indicating that their rivalry is far from over.

AJ Styles will also compete tonight, seeking revenge against El Grande Americano, who interfered in his match last week, costing him a chance at the Intercontinental Championship.

Lyra Valkyria returns to the ring to face Raquel Rodriguez as she looks to regain her footing after recent setbacks. Additionally, the Usos will speak out about their ongoing feud with The Vision.

Raw airs live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fiserv Forum. Fans can expect a night full of action and drama as stories progress leading to Wrestlepalooza on September 20.