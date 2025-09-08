AJ Lee Shocks WWE Universe with Spectacular Return After Ten Years

Chicago, IL — After a decade away from the ring, AJ Lee made an electrifying return to WWE on September 5, 2025, during a SmackDown event at the Allstate Arena. The former three-time Divas Champion was met with a thunderous applause, reminiscent of her peak years in 2014.

AJ retired in 2015 following her husband CM Punk’s departure from WWE, coinciding with the inception of the Women’s Evolution which opened doors for stars like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Her absence left a nostalgic void that fans have longed to fill until now.

The groundwork for her return began during WWE’s Clash in Paris, where Punk almost regained the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, only for Lynch to intervene unfairly. As Punk exited, a fan’s sign read, “Bring back AJ to WWE,” leading to speculation about her return.

The following night on Raw, AJ’s name echoed through the arena as fans chanted it, intensifying the anticipation for her comeback. On Friday, AJ made her long-awaited entrance, wearing her signature style, and charged into the ring to attack Lynch, before sharing an emotional moment with Punk, reminiscent of their storyline years ago.

Fans took to social media to express their elation, with her return clip racking up over 1.7 million views shortly after. Saraya, previously known as Paige and AJ’s rival in the Divas Era, expressed her joy on X for AJ’s return.

In what appears to be an exciting new chapter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed AJ has signed a multi-year contract, marking her as an integral part of future storylines. AJ is expected to compete in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, teaming up with Punk against Lynch and Rollins.

With AJ’s comeback, WWE has added a thrilling layer to the ongoing feud, promising fans a show filled with high stakes and charge.