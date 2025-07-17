Lee Westwood Criticizes DP World Tour Just Before Major Championship

Royal Cinque Ports, England — Lee Westwood, a veteran golfer and former World No. 1, expressed frustration with the DP World Tour just ahead of his first major championship appearance since joining LIV Golf in 2022. This week, he is competing in the Open Championship.

Westwood traveled from a LIV event in Dallas to England with minimal sleep, yet he has chosen to enter the tournament without high expectations. “I’m not burdening myself with expectation ahead of the final men’s major of the year,” he said.

He criticized the DP World Tour for what he calls a double standard, particularly regarding his exclusion from future Ryder Cup captaincy. “I would have loved to be Ryder Cup captain, but they have closed that possibility because of my affiliation with LIV,” he remarked.

Despite recent tensions between LIV Golf and the DP World Tour, Westwood found it ironic that he was asked by the Tour’s video team to promote Ryder Cup matches at Bethpage Black. “I’m banned! And they want me to help them out!” he added with disbelief.

Westwood resigned from the DP World Tour in 2023 after arbitration upheld sanctions against him for participating in LIV events. The Tour maintains it is enforcing its rules to protect its members, while other current LIV players are appealing their fines instead of resigning.

He noted that other golfers, such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, were treated differently and expected to compete in the Ryder Cup despite their ties to LIV. “They painted us as the villains,” Westwood said. “I raised concerns about the future of the DP World Tour years ago, and they chose not to listen.”

Westwood also mentioned the conflict between the DP World Tour and potential investments from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. “In Ponte Vedra, they don’t care about the DP World Tour,” he stated. “Our Tour board has refused a lucrative deal from LIV, and many players are approaching me for advice on what to do.”

He concluded that the situation remains precarious for the DP World Tour, and his voice as a player concerns about its future were often disregarded. Westwood’s experience may foreshadow ongoing challenges for the Tour amidst the evolving landscape of professional golf.