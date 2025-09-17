Xp Lee Wins Special Election for Minnesota House District 34B

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Xp Lee has won the special election for Minnesota House District 34B, following the tragic death of former Representative Melissa Hortman. Lee, a Democrat and former Brooklyn Park City Council member, garnered 60.82% of the votes, while his Republican opponent, Ruth Bittner, received 39.11%.

Election officials reported that Lee received a total of 4,331 votes compared to Bittner’s 2,785, out of 7,116 total ballots cast in the election. The results were announced shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Lee’s victory comes in a district where Democrats have historically found favor. In the 2024 elections, Hortman had won her seat with 63% of the vote, and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had carried the district with about 62% against Donald Trump.

Speaking after the results were confirmed, Lee expressed gratitude to his supporters, stating, “I am honored to have been elected to represent my neighbors in Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids. I will work hard every day to carry forward Speaker Melissa Hortman’s legacy.” He emphasized his hope for a brighter future for all residents.

Hortman and her husband were tragically killed in June during a shooting at their home. The vacancy left by her death prompted this special election, highlighting the ongoing issues of political violence in the country.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin congratulated Lee on his win, acknowledging the weight of the election in light of Hortman’s legacy. “Xp’s commitment to expanding access to education, affordable health care, and good-paying jobs honors the legacy of our dear friend, Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman,” Martin said.

The current power dynamics in the Minnesota House were challenged by this election, as Republicans held a narrow 67-66 seat advantage prior to Lee’s victory. Democrats now hold a tied chamber at 67-67 following the results, which could potentially reshape negotiations and power sharing agreements at the state level.

Bittner, unopposed in the Republican primary, campaigned on conservative principles, but could not secure the necessary votes to unseat Lee in what is regarded as a strong Democratic district.

Turnout in District 34B was substantial, indicating a high level of engagement among registered voters, who numbered nearly 29,000 in the last election. The outcome of this special election is a significant moment leading into future legislative sessions.