Leeds United’s Dublin Match Feels Like Home for Irish Fans

Dublin, Ireland – On August 8, 2025, Leeds United will kick off their Premier League return 194 miles away from their home turf at Elland Road. They will face AC Milan at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in front of a crowd likely to be filled with Leeds fans, creating a home-like atmosphere for the players.

Daniel Farke’s squad is set for an unforgettable match. The connection between Leeds and the Republic of Ireland runs deep, with many Irish supporters considering the club a family legacy passed down through generations.

Gerry Lynch, a lifelong Leeds supporter from Cork, attributes his devotion to his father Donal, who has been a fan since the 1960s. “He would always talk about how Leeds wanted to be the best in the world,” Lynch says. Young fans growing up in Ireland, like Lynch, often inherited their love for the team from older family members.

The sentiment is echoed by Patrick Savage. Born in Bradford but moved to Dublin at age eight, Savage’s attachment to Leeds began with his father, who would share his experiences watching the team. “The connection is really strong,” Savage notes. “You can’t get into a taxi in Dublin without the driver being a Leeds fan.”

Gerry McDermott, one of Ireland’s most prominent Leeds supporters, founded several fan clubs in the country. He picked Leeds during the 1970 FA Cup final at age 10, fascinated by the team’s image and players like John Giles. “It’s from grandfathers to their sons and now to their grandsons,” McDermott explains.

Travel to Elland Road has become a cherished rite for many Irish fans, enhancing the bond. Fans often save up to experience live matches, making trips that have grown more accessible over the years.

Lynch recalls his first trip to Elland Road in 2005, noting the stadium’s significance in his life. Visits to Elland Road helped deepen his bond with his father, who passed away eight years ago. Lynch now feels that his father is with him at the home ground.

As the match in Dublin approaches, excitement builds among local fans. “In Dublin on Saturday, the stadium will feel like a home game,” Lynch predicts. McDermott hopes the atmosphere can replicate that of Elland Road, offering a memorable experience for younger fans.

Many in Dublin are expressing interest in attending the game, even those who don’t typically support Leeds. “There’s a serious buzz about it,” Savage notes. With the prospect of new fans joining the ranks, Saturday’s match could leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.