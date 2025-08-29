Leeds United Eyes Facundo Buonanotte as Transfer Talks Intensify

LEEDS, England – Leeds United is working to finalize a loan move for Argentina international Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton & Hove Albion. The negotiations accelerated today, with both clubs racing against the summer transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old forward previously spent last season on loan at Leicester City, where he made 31 Premier League appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists. Brighton is eager to loan out Buonanotte again, aiming to keep him in the Premier League to secure his homegrown status.

If the transfer to West Yorkshire is completed, Buonanotte would become the 11th player added to Leeds boss Daniel Farke‘s squad this summer. Farke, having on-boarded Noah Okafor earlier this month, has openly expressed the need for additional attacking players. Buonanotte would contend for a starting spot against Daniel James, Okafor, Wilfried Gnonto, Jack Harrison, and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds previously made arrangements for Buonanotte’s arrival, including a booked flight. However, reports suggest he did not board the plane, leading to uncertainty regarding the move. Meanwhile, Chelsea is also pushing for Buonanotte following the collapse of Leeds’ deal.

With less than 48 hours before the transfer deadline, Leeds is in a tight spot for reinforcements. Their interest also extends to players like Bilal El Khannouss, Dilane Bakwa, Eduard Spertsyan, and Manor Solomon.