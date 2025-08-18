Sports
Leeds United Faces Everton in Premier League Opener Tonight
Leeds, England — The 2025-26 Premier League season concludes its opening weekend tonight as Leeds United hosts Everton at Elland Road. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.
Leeds, returning to the Premier League after two seasons in the Championship, is eager to capitalize on their home support. Daniel Farke‘s side aims to avoid an immediate drop back to the second tier.
Everton, managed by David Moyes, hopes to improve on their 13th-place finish last season. The Toffees have made significant changes this offseason, including the recent loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City.
Everton’s starting lineup will feature goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, defenders Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, and Michael Keane, along with a midfield led by Idrissa Gueye. The attacking front includes Grealish with Beto and Iliman Ndiaye in the forward positions.
The match poses challenges for both sides. Leeds may be without center-back Jaka Bijol, who is suspended, while Sebastiaan Bornauw is a doubt due to a calf injury. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite will miss the match following an injury sustained in training.
“We’re going to miss Jarrad,” Moyes said at a news conference on Friday. “Unfortunately, injuries happen. We have to adapt and look at our options,” he added, indicating adjustments may be necessary in the defense.
Leeds United’s lineup is tentatively set to employ a 4-3-3 formation. Lucas Perri will take the goalkeeper position, and a defensive backline made up of Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, and Gudmundsson, with Tanaka, Ampadu, and Stach in midfield.
Farke is optimistic despite the absence of valuable attacking reinforcements due to injuries and suspensions. His squad will look for goals from new signings and veterans alike amidst an intense atmosphere expected at Elland Road.
The match comes on the heels of exciting results from the opening weekend, with several high-scoring games showcasing the competitive nature of the Premier League. As Leeds looks to gain crucial points against a more established side, the anticipation surrounding the match remains high.
