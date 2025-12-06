Leeds United Faces Liverpool in Premier League Showdown

Leeds, England – Leeds United hosts Liverpool at Elland Road for a Premier League clash on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 5:30 PM GMT. Both teams are looking to improve their standings as Leeds aims to climb out of the relegation zone while Liverpool seeks to regain form after a mixed start to the season.

Leeds United recently ended a four-match losing streak by defeating Chelsea 3-1, moving them to 17th place in the league table with 14 points. Head coach Daniel Farke expressed relief at the victory. ‘The team showed a great fighting spirit, and it was needed to gain confidence,’ Farke said. The win, coupled with a valiant effort against Manchester City in their previous match, has sparked hope among the fans.

On the other hand, Liverpool is in 12th place with 22 points after a 1-1 draw against Sunderland. Despite their struggles, manager Arne Slot insists that his squad can return to the top form that won them the championship last season. ‘We need to focus on regaining consistency and finding the back of the net, especially in away games,’ Slot stated.

Historically, Leeds has struggled against reigning champions, managing only one win in their last 16 Premier League encounters with such teams. Furthermore, they have not won any of their last eight home matches against previous title holders. However, this season might be different, as Liverpool has lost seven of their last 11 away matches.

Key players will be crucial for both sides. For Leeds, forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored against Chelsea and aims for a third consecutive match with a goal. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues to be a dominant force, having scored nine goals in six appearances against Leeds. Salah’s creativity is unmatched, and he has crafted 28 chances for his teammates this season.

The match promises excitement as both teams vie for points that could impact their seasons heavily. With an enthusiastic Elland Road crowd expected, Leeds hopes to capitalize on their home advantage. Liverpool looks to overcome their recent form and assert themselves on the pitch, aiming for victory against a struggling Leeds side.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM GMT, with the match streamed live on Sky Sports Premier League and NOW TV.