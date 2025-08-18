Leeds United Hosts Everton in Premier League Opener on August 18

LEEDS, England — The English Premier League returns as Leeds United hosts Everton FC in a significant season opener on Monday, August 18, 2025. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET at Elland Road.

Leeds United, after winning the EFL Championship last season, is making a comeback to the Premier League after two years in the second division. Meanwhile, Everton is coming off a solid finish, concluding last season in 13th place after winning their final three matches.

The recently signed Jack Grealish, who joins Everton on loan from Manchester City, adds to the excitement of this matchup. Grealish has a wealth of experience, with 39 appearances for England, and aims to make a significant impact today.

In the latest betting odds, Leeds holds a slight advantage at +130, meaning a $100 bet would yield a $130 profit. Everton stands as the underdog at +220, with a draw priced at +225. Fans can expect a high-scoring game, as the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Sports analyst Martin Green provided insights into Everton’s recent form, emphasizing their transformation with David Moyes returning as manager. “He galvanized the squad, leading them to secure eight wins and seven draws in the final 20 games last season,” said Green. This shift has given Everton fans hope heading into the new season.

Leeds, known for their aggressive style, aims to capitalize on turnovers but may face challenges against an organized Everton defense. The matchup is expected to be dynamic, with both teams eager to assert their styles.

Everton’s new signing, Grealish, could prove crucial to their strategy. Green noted, “He could present problems for Leeds’ defense if he performs at his best.” The stakes are high as both teams aspire to start the season on a positive note.

The atmosphere at Elland Road is sure to be electric, with both fanbases eager for a thrilling clash. This match marks Leeds United’s return to the top flight and could set the tone for their season ahead.