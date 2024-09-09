The Legacy of Ed Reed and the Ravens’ Dominant Defense

Throughout their history, the Baltimore Ravens have been recognized as a defense-first team, particularly noted for their hard-hitting style. This reputation was solidified during the 2000s and early 2010s when the Ravens consistently showcased one of the top defenses in the National Football League. Key to this dominance were three Hall of Fame players: outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker Ray Lewis, and safety Ed Reed.

Among these, Ed Reed’s exceptional coverage skills and football intelligence made him particularly challenging for opposing teams. The Ravens often competed for Super Bowl titles during this period, leading to numerous encounters with the formidable New England Patriots.

On a recent episode of the “Games With Names” podcast, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels discussed the unique challenges posed by Reed and the Ravens’ defense. Edelman recalls that before facing the Ravens, head coach Bill Belichick would present a twenty-play highlight reel showcasing the impact of both Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, which served to emphasize their significant threat.

McDaniels, who worked closely with Belichick, shared that one of Belichick’s key strategies was to emphasize that Reed could effectively cover the entire field from the safety position, challenging coaches’ confidence in their passing strategies. He noted that this notion instilled a sense of doubt about the feasibility of throwing deep against Reed’s coverage.

The rivalry between the Ravens and the Patriots was intense, highlighted by their postseason meetings from 2009 to 2014, where both teams emerged victorious on two occasions. Amongst fans and players, the animosity was particularly palpable, with the Ravens possibly holding a deeper disdain for the Patriots than any other rival, aside from the Pittsburgh Steelers.