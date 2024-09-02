Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane faces a potential court order to sell his house in Fourways, Johannesburg, valued at R1 million. This legal action comes as creditors, notably Standard Bank, allege that Letsholonyane is behind on his bond payments.

The Johannesburg High Court received an application from Standard Bank on 6 August, stating that the 42-year-old athlete has accrued arrears totaling R72,000 over the past seven months. The total outstanding debt currently stands at R455,472.

The documentation submitted by the bank indicates that Letsholonyane is also in debt to the municipality, with levies amounting to R731,580. A bank manager’s affidavit highlights the lack of communication from Letsholonyane, who has reportedly disregarded multiple calls and letters of demand.

The legal papers indicate that a court order is necessary for the execution of property sale, as the debt pertains to funds advanced under a mortgage bond secured against the property. The bank asserts that the athlete’s failure to make monthly instalments, projected at R72,197 since the agreement in 2023, has left the account substantially in arrears.

Despite several attempts to reach Letsholonyane by telephone—amounting to at least 25 calls—the bank’s proposals for an interim payment plan to rectify the outstanding balance have not been met with compliance. Currently, the property appears to be vacant.

The significant amounts owed by Letsholonyane have compelled the bank to pursue legal routes, given the market valuation of the property compared to the amount outstanding.

Letsholonyane’s past personal matters gained public attention through remarks made by his ex-wife, Mpho Maboi, who expressed the difficulties faced during their marriage. In her statements, she discussed moments of unhappiness and challenges that ultimately led to their divorce.