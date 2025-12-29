Legal Battle Between Hybe and Min Hee-jin Not Settled Yet

Seoul, South Korea — The legal conflict between former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin and Hybe, the parent company of Ador, is set to continue into next year. This dispute, which began in April 2024, has shifted focus away from the girl group NewJeans, who were previously at the center of the issue.

Min Hee-jin was removed from her position as CEO in August 2024, which led to NewJeans claiming a unilateral termination of their contract with Ador. However, a subsequent lawsuit confirmed that the contracts of NewJeans with Ador remain valid, marking a significant turn in the ongoing legal situation.

Hybe’s allegations against Min include an attempt to take control of Ador and associated acts like NewJeans. This claim intensified after Min’s emergency press conference the same month, where she criticized Hybe’s actions. The lawsuit now involves several ongoing cases, including a civil matter concerning a terminated shareholder agreement worth an estimated 26 billion won ($17.57 billion).

During the Seoul Central District Court hearing, points of disagreement continued to surface. Hybe has claimed that Min violated the shareholder agreement by planning to remove NewJeans and accessed financial documents without authorization. In response, Min has stated that the agreement was valid when she sought payment via a put option, refuting Hybe’s claims.

Additionally, Hybe is pursuing a separate defamation lawsuit against Min for comments made during her press conference that allegedly tarnished the reputation of its subsidiary, Source Music, and its other artists.

As the legal disputes continue to unfold, the future remains uncertain for both the group and its former CEO, with industry insiders speculating about the potential impact of these issues on NewJeans’ career moving forward.