Sports
Leganés Faces Deportivo in Crucial Segunda División Showdown
Leganés, Spain – CD Leganés will host Deportivo La Coruña on Monday, September 1, 2025, for a critical match in the Segunda División. The game is set to begin at 21:30 CET at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
After two draws in their opening matches, Leganés seeks their first victory since being relegated from La Liga. The team, managed by Paco López, is determined to secure three points against Deportivo, who has also struggled to find consistency in the early season.
Deportivo arrives with a record of four points, following a commanding 4-1 victory against Granada and a goalless draw against Burgos. Coach Antonio Hidalgo will likely include recent signings Mulattieri and Stoichkov in the lineup as both are expected to make their debuts.
“We need the points to build confidence and move up the table,” Paco López stated ahead of the match. “We’ve worked hard and want to turn our early performances into wins.”
The lineup for Leganés has been confirmed as follows: Soriano; Marvel, Sáenz, Lalo, Peña, Cisse, Miguel; Duk, Naim, Millán, and Diawarra. Conversely, Deportivo’s starting eleven includes Germán; Mella, Loureiro, Arnau, Barcia, Escudero, Villares, Gragera, Mario Soriano, Yeremay, and Zakaria.
With both teams aiming for a strong position in the competitive Segunda División, the atmosphere at Butarque is expected to be electric. Fans hope for an exhilarating encounter filled with goal-scoring opportunities.
As both teams finalize their preparations, all eyes will be on how the latest signings contribute to their respective squads. The match promises to be a pivotal moment for both clubs as they navigate the early stages of the season.
Kickoff is just around the corner, and excitement is palpable among the supporters. “We’re ready for this one,” a local fan expressed. “It’s crucial for our hopes this season!”
