News
Legendary Baseball Writer Scott Miller Dies at 62
MONROE, Mich. — Legendary sportswriter Scott Miller, known for his extensive coverage of Major League Baseball, passed away on Saturday at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer. The news was first shared on social media by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the baseball community.
“Baseball lost a giant,” Nightengale wrote. “Scott Miller was a brilliant writer and an even better human. His gift for storytelling embodied his kind soul and heart.” Nightengale urged fans to keep Miller’s family in their thoughts, including his wife Kim and daughter Gretchen.
Miller worked for over 30 years in sports journalism, contributing to outlets such as the New York Times and CBS Sports. He published his latest book, “Skipper: Why Baseball Managers Matter and Always Will,” just a month before his death.
His colleagues praised him for his kindness and talent. “Scott was as nice of a guy as you’d find in the press box,” said Jeff Passan, a baseball writer. “A sad, sad day.”
Born in Monroe, Michigan, Miller began his journalism career as a beat reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He covered the Minnesota Twins and progressed to major national platforms, including Bleacher Report and MLB Network Radio.
“If you’re talking exceptional baseball writing, and an extraordinary man, you’ve captured Scott Miller,” said Lynn Henning, a friend and sportswriter at The Detroit News. “His personal goodness surpassed even his journalism.”
In addition to his impactful writing, Miller made a mark on the field by covering 29 out of the last 30 World Series. His work engaged both fans and the players he met through his compassionate storytelling.
Miller also enjoyed a brief cameo in the 2014 film “Million Dollar Arm” and was known for his love of Bruce Springsteen and travel. Major League Baseball paid tribute to him, stating, “Tonight we remember Scott Miller — a true gentleman, a class act, and an expert of his craft who loved our National Pastime.”
He is survived by his wife Kim, their daughter Gretchen, and his parents.
