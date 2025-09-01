Legendary Broadcaster ‘Super Jay’ Johnson Dies at 78

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Celebrated broadcaster Jay Johnson, known affectionately as ‘Super Jay,’ passed away at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness. His death, announced on August 31, 2025, marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned over 50 years in radio and television.

Johnson, a native of Louisville, began his broadcasting journey in 1968, first in Chicago at WGRT and later at WVON, where he significantly impacted the station as an afternoon host during the 1970s. His time in Chicago also included a role as a booth announcer for WBBM-TV.

In the 1980s, Johnson moved to Indianapolis, assuming the role of Program Director and afternoon host at 105.7 WTLC-FM. His efforts transformed WTLC into a leading voice in the community and earned the station accolades such as Black Radio Exclusive’s Station of the Year in 1980 and 1984, along with Billboard’s Soul Station of the Year in 1981. His obituary noted that he was pivotal in elevating the station’s role during this period, bringing prominent entertainers and thought leaders to key events like the Indiana Black Expo and the Circle City Classic.

Beyond radio, Johnson made a name for himself in television as an entertainment reporter and weatherman, and he hosted the public affairs program Black Focus on WISH-TV. His extensive contributions to the industry earned him numerous awards, including Billboard’s Announcer and Program Director of the Year and a Sagamore of the Wabash, one of Indiana’s highest civilian honors.

Later in his career, Johnson took on national roles with ABC Radio Networks based in Dallas and Westwood One in Los Angeles. He also founded his own voiceover studio, JJE Voice Works, in Plano, Texas. Johnson’s legacy in broadcasting and his impact on African American representation in media will be long remembered.