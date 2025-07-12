Legendary Defense Attorney Hugh F. Keefe Passes Away in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT – Hugh F. Keefe, a renowned criminal defense attorney, passed away on Friday, as confirmed by the law firm Lynch, Traub, Keefe & Errante.

Keefe was remembered by LTKE Law as a dear partner, mentor, and friend who significantly impacted the legal community and the lives of those around him.

The New Haven Police Department also expressed their condolences, stating, “The goal of our justice system is to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and impartially under the law.”

They acknowledged the often adversarial relationship between defense attorneys and law enforcement, saying, “As a criminal defense attorney, we were usually on different sides of cases from Mr. Keefe. However, his rigorous defense of his clients ultimately helped us, and the judicial system as a whole, improve and move closer to that goal. For that, we thank him. Rest in peace.”

Hugh F. Keefe’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through the many lives he touched throughout his career.